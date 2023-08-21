CR: Vying for Yellow Corp assets

IP: Nasdaq suspends trading in Yellow
InvestorPlace reports: Yellow (OTCMKTS:YELLQ) stock has been suspended from trading on the Nasdaq under the YELL ...
Drama continues to swirl around bankrupted Yellow as the focus turns to its assets. During a bankruptcy court hearing, Yellow revealed that Estes is offering to pay $1.3 billion for all of Yellow’s terminals. “Estes felt it was important to try to bring a proposal to the Yellow bankruptcy estate and its creditors that would add some value for the benefit of all case constituents and reduce some of the uncertainty ...
Hapag-Lloyd shows interest in buying HMM, but it may not be 'politically feasible'
US container imports still on the decline, but the slope is easing
$650m of cocaine found among bananas on Maersk box ship
More blanked voyages and a 'newbuild elephant' approaching the room
Shippers will live with blanked sailings – so long as rates are held
MSC blanks Asia-Europe Swan loop again – but things may be looking up
China lists container shipping futures for tradelanes to Europe
CH Robinson Global Forwarding – prep to place your bids, please
Kuehne + Nagel's MD staff reshuffle – full focus on Asia
Loss-making USPS slashes reliance on air to cut costs and 'go greener'
