CR: Vying for Yellow Corp assets

By LoadstarEditorial 21/08/2023

Cathy Morrow Roberson writes:

Drama continues to swirl around bankrupted Yellow as the focus turns to its assets. During a bankruptcy court hearing, Yellow revealed that Estes is offering to pay $1.3 billion for all of Yellow’s terminals. “Estes felt it was important to try to bring a proposal to the Yellow bankruptcy estate and its creditors that would add some value for the benefit of all case constituents and reduce some of the uncertainty ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN