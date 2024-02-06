By Alessandro Pasetti 06/02/2024

… we were prophetic, or just incredibly lucky, when in April last year, after talking to XPO’s strategy officer Ali Faghri, we wrote: ’On the road to glory with $100-plus XPO?’

Less than ten months later – record after record and one wise senior managerial appointment after another – the LTL specialist has tripled in value, now trading a whisker away from its all-time high of $96.96 set last Friday, 2 February.

Thank the trading update from Saia on that day* for ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN