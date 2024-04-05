Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Tangled web under construction: Andersen, Jacobs & private equity

Gears
ID 9315987 © Les Cunliffe | Dreamstime.com
By

A tangled web of relationships is developing between private equity (PE) and various supply chain actors – either existing or new entities or top brass ’spun-off’, call it that, from transport and logistics (T&L).

And certain key verticals, company identities and executive credentials are significantly more prominent, let alone active, than others in deal-making of whatever kind.

The current narrative – which has been very much in vogue in our circles ever since Covid began – is that PE boasts the dry ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Brad Jacobs Jens Bjorn Andersen private equity Reuters The Carlyle Group

    Most Read

    Baltimore update: the blame game begins as salvage gets under way

    With Geodis not for sale, CEO mulls options 'to enhance development' 

    DP World eyes 'niche' M&A in North America to develop end-to-end solutions

    Lufthansa new offer to end strikes is 'historic', says happy union chief

    Samsung takes action over thousands of 'unlawful' D&D charges by Cosco and OOCL

    Baltimore: liners rerouting, but automotive supply chains will be hardest hit

    Shipping line fortunes may be looking up after a dire fourth quarter

    Hong Kong port's star status in the alliance universe is on the wane

    Shipping disruption and e-commerce demand driving up airfreight rates

    Airfreight shift as Taiwan earthquake impacts semiconductor production

    Amanda Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as global head of OMS

    Forwarders all set to trash carriers in a brave new world?

    Major Danish shipping lane shut due to missile risk

    Relief as Finnish port strikes are set to cease in bid to start talks

    CMA CGM and GTS Logistics look to decarbonise services in Europe

    CMA CGM joins Renault and Volvo in Flexis electric truck JV