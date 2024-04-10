XPO opens three new service centers

Acquired Facilities in Tennessee, Colorado and Arizona Expand XPO’s North American Network

XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of LTL freight transportation in North America, today announced the opening of three new service centers in Goodlettsville (greater Nashville), Tennessee; Grand Junction, Colorado; and Nogales, Arizona. These are the first sites to begin operations among the 28 locations that XPO acquired from Yellow Corporation in December 2023. With these three new locations, XPO’s North American network now includes 297 service centers.

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “Our first three acquired facilities have launched on schedule, following our landmark investment in our network. Each service center is in a prime position to enhance our nationwide capacity, service excellence and operating efficiency. With a deeper presence in strategic markets, we are introducing new premium services and expanding our existing offerings, such as our cross-border service with Mexico.”

The new sites are located near major population centers and interstate highways to reduce shipping times. The larger footprint also bolsters XPO’s coast-to-coast linehaul capabilities, adds operational flexibility and supports world-class service levels.

XPO’s recent service center openings are in:

Goodlettsville, Tennessee (Greater Nashville): Located on 36 acres, the 53,000-square-foot facility has 100 doors for loading and receiving freight in proximity to several major highways, including I-65. The site is one of two that XPO plans to open this quarter in the Nashville metropolitan area.

Grand Junction, Colorado: Located on seven acres, this facility will strengthen XPO’s linehaul operations nationally and support growth in the Grand Junction metropolitan area, which serves as a critical mid-point for freight moving between Denver and Salt Lake City.

Nogales, Arizona: Located on a four-acre site just minutes from the southern US border, this facility will provide additional support for XPO to meet the rapidly growing need for cross-border freight service to and from Mexico.

