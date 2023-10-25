Bernard Wehbe returns to FM Logistic as operations performance director

By Gavin van Marle 25/10/2023

Contract logistics veteran Bernard Wehbe (above) has returned to French pure-play contract logistics operator FM Logistic, as its new international operations performance director.

Mr Wehbe will oversee warehousing in the company’s Brazil, Iberica, Central Europe and Asia areas and will be “implementing robust operational strategies for warehousing activities, intended to ensure optimal performance of the group on an international scale”.

He started his career in 1990 at Kuehne + Nagel, and subsequently served as general manager at contract logistics firms including XPO and GXO. From 2013 until 2018, he was operations director at FM Logistic.

“I am delighted to return to this innovative and human company, to which I have always been attached,” he said. “FM Logistic displays new, very demanding ambitions, particularly in terms of omnichannel and sustainable development.

“Re-joining the group at this turning point in its history is extremely stimulating and I intend to use all my expertise to achieve these ambitions,” he added.

Mr Wehbe will report to Christophe Ménivard, the recently appointed chief operating officer Europe, who now has responsibility for certain support functions serving the group as a whole.