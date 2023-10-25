Bernard Wehbe returns to FM Logistic as operations performance director

GXO completes acquisition of PFSweb
PRESS RELEASE GXO completes acquisition of PFSweb Greenwich, USA | October 23, 2023 GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest ...
Contract logistics veteran Bernard Wehbe (above) has returned to French pure-play contract logistics operator FM Logistic, as its new international operations performance director.
Mr Wehbe will oversee warehousing in the company’s Brazil, Iberica, Central Europe and Asia areas and will be “implementing robust operational strategies for warehousing activities, intended to ensure optimal performance of the group on an international scale”.
He started his career in 1990 at Kuehne + Nagel, and subsequently served as general manager at contract logistics firms including XPO and GXO. From 2013 until 2018, he was operations director at FM Logistic.
“I am delighted to return to this innovative and human company, to which I have always been attached,” he said. “FM Logistic displays new, very demanding ambitions, particularly in terms of omnichannel and sustainable development.
“Re-joining the group at this turning point in its history is extremely stimulating and I intend to use all my expertise to achieve these ambitions,” he added.
Mr Wehbe will report to Christophe Ménivard, the recently appointed chief operating officer Europe, who now has responsibility for certain support functions serving the group as a whole.
Gloomy outlook for container shipping – and not just for 2024
MSC and Maersk 'decouple' their fleets, ready to go their separate ways
Weak market pushes THE Alliance to suspend two more major loops
DSV 'won't be distracted' by huge logistics project in Saudi Arabia
Growth may be just around the corner – if carriers can hold their nerve
...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'
Police probe role of Yangpu Newnew box ship in gas pipeline damage
Akbar Al Baker to retire from Qatar Airways after 27 years
Strike shuts down vital St Lawrence Seaway freight corridor
Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending
DSV falls behind in airfreight as it tries to maintain profit
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article