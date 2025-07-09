By Alessandro Pasetti 09/07/2025

We have recently looked at US less-than-truckload (LTL) star XPO and how its solid performance stacks up against freight forwarding leader DSV from Europe.

The wind is changing

DeskOne yesterday also highlighted the bullishness of some analysts with regard to the former, despite persistent headwinds for the land freight trade in North America.

However, if you smell the opportunity, you are in good company. Indeed, the landscape isn’t likely to get much better this year, but moving ahead of the curve is… how ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN