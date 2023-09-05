Saia: July and August LTL data out

XPO plays the get-out-of-jail card
For the record
US-based LTL and logstics firm Saia disclosed today its LTL shipment and tonnage data for July and August.
“In July 2023, compared to July 2022, LTL shipments per workday increased 6.0%, LTL tonnage per workday increased 3.4% and LTL weight per shipment declined 2.4% to 1,401 pounds. In August 2023, compared to August 2022, LTL shipments per workday increased 14.2%, LTL tonnage per workday increased 6.8% and LTL weight per shipment declined 6.4% to 1,339 pounds,” it said.
(The full release is here.)
Yesterday, 5 September, LTL rival XPO reported its preliminary update for August, saying that LTL tonnage per day “increased 3.1%, as compared with August 2022, attributable to a year-over-year increase of 8.1% in shipments per day and a decrease of 4.6% in weight per shipment”. Its stock fell 4% to $73.03 in a weak US stock market, down between -0.56% (Dow) and -0.08% (Nasdaq Composite).
