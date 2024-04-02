Saia & Fletes Mexico announce exclusive cross-border partnership

Saia set for $1bn expansion as LTL market feeds on Yellow carcass
The combination of relatively stable market conditions and the gap left by the demise of ...
PRESS RELEASE
| Source: Saia, Inc.
JOHNS CREEK, Ga., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) announced today an exclusive partnership between Saia LTL Freight and Fletes Mexico via their less-than-truckload (LTL) division, Carga Express, to serve both companies’ U.S. to Mexico cross-border customers. As a result of the partnership, Saia will service Carga Express’ shipments entering the U.S. and Carga Express will service Saia’s freight entering Mexico.
The partnership brings together two companies with extensive LTL experience. Celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year, Saia began operations in Houma, Louisiana in 1924 and today operates 194 terminals across the U.S. Saia plans to open 15 to 20 new terminals as it adds direct service to new geographies, enhancing its value proposition to customers through a stronger service offering. Likewise, Carga Express has been a leader in the national and international transportation industry for more than three decades.
“We are excited about this new partnership with Carga Express as our companies share similar values when it comes to providing efficient, on-time transportation solutions for customers,” said Saia Vice President of International Juan Barroso. “Our customers will benefit from Carga Express’ network of distribution centers and commitment to providing leading LTL service into and across Mexico.”
Miguel Gomez, CEO of Fletes Mexico, said, “We are very pleased to partner with Saia. Our customers will greatly benefit from Saia’s extensive network of terminals around the U.S. and with access to our network throughout Mexico, we will be able to offer Saia’s U.S. customers unparalleled north and southbound cross-border services.”
The full release can be found here.
Dali cargo owners face massive costs if general average is declared
Baltimore update: the blame game begins as salvage gets under way
ONE and Yang Ming bounced into transpac network clarification, post-Hapag
Ro-ro services set for months of delays after Baltimore bridge disaster
Transport workers' strike in Finland extended again
Far East-Middle East/India trade booms, as European exporters suffer
With Geodis not for sale, CEO mulls options 'to enhance development'
DP World eyes 'niche' M&A in North America to develop end-to-end solutions
US plans new import tax thresholds 'to close loopholes exploited by China'
Samsung takes action over thousands of 'unlawful' D&D charges by Cosco and OOCL
Shipping line fortunes may be looking up after a dire fourth quarter
Lufthansa new offer to end strikes is 'historic', says happy union chief
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article