Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Eye-grabbing, weakening Old Dominion, TFI, Landstar et al – road to hell?

ALTL
ID 8284329 © Sergey Galushko | Dreamstime.com
By

(Load the truck!)

I have just about 20 minutes to wrap up this note before sunbathing and hopefully opening my own earnings… sorry, swimming season down the east coast of Italy, but I am almost (not-so-humbly) certain that after reading it, you can talk to your investment advisor and tell him: “Chill out, buddy!”

(It’s bloody sunny, 20-plus Celsius here, ahead of my return to cloudy England post-King Charles’ coronation day.)

Wednesday, 26 April, was an awful day for investors in the US ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    ArcBest JB Hunt Keep on trucking Landstar Old Dominion Freight Line Ryder Saia TFI International Going green Port of Hamburg

    Most Read

    Even Chinese manufacturers relocating production

    As its fleet grows, MSC maps out its post-2M standalone network

    'Size doesn't matter', claims DSV as freight volumes collapse

    Carriers put the frighteners on shippers, but rates uptick 'just a blip'

    K+N, Primark and Bolloré all put a brave face on Q1 numbers

    Influx of capacity brings a 'new era' for air cargo markets

    Anger as Vancouver gets the green light for fourth box terminal

    Qatar Airways Cargo relaunches next-gen pharma product

    Declining Asian exports another blow to transpac contract hopes

    Freight movements halted as conflict in Sudan kills hundreds

    Vietnam to boost domestic box fleet as more shippers shift from China

    European shipper in FMC case slams Hapag-Lloyd 'incompetence'

    Track & trace: M&A life post-CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics

    In it for the long-haul – carriers hang on to converted B757s

    Shippers and carriers caught up in new D&D legal battles

    Cargo-hopeful Eastern Airlines' future in doubt as CEO quits