By Alessandro Pasetti 10/10/2024

While DSV CEO Jens Lund today, following another Dkr1,563.5-52-week high on the stock market a day earlier…

… shared on LinkedIn the latest… “pleasure” he felt “welcoming” Schenker CEO Jochen Thewes “to our headquarters in Hedehusene Denmark” recently… “for a positive discussion about the future”…

… with focus*… “on how we can best leverage the strengths of our people, networks, and capabilities to maximise benefits for our customers and employees”…

(*I figured the image below would be worth more than a thousand words ...

