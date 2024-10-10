DHL, Mærsk, Kuehne & DSV – tears & rain, hope & faith
Getting there again…
While DSV CEO Jens Lund today, following another Dkr1,563.5-52-week high on the stock market a day earlier…
… shared on LinkedIn the latest… “pleasure” he felt “welcoming” Schenker CEO Jochen Thewes “to our headquarters in Hedehusene Denmark” recently… “for a positive discussion about the future”…
… with focus*… “on how we can best leverage the strengths of our people, networks, and capabilities to maximise benefits for our customers and employees”…
(*I figured the image below would be worth more than a thousand words ...
US ports re-open as ILA and USMX extend master contract - and negotiations - to January
Looming 'indefinite' strike set for the Port of Montreal as tensions rise
Vessel bunching on USEC slow to clear, as ILA shapes new 'strategy'
Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse
Shippers to opt for direct port calls over speed of service, predicts MSC's Soren Toft
Why I’ll miss the ‘defiantly brazen’ Schenker
Strike swell hits transatlantic rates – transpac shippers hold their breath
Warehousing confusion as Amazon cuts space allocations pre-peak
Air charter demand soars as humanitarian flights add to strike fears
Gemini warns of 'meltdown' when Suez reopens
China tightens rules on hazardous cargo at Ningbo
'Inconclusive' MEPC 82 set the stage for a CII showdown at next meeting
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article