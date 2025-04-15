DSV obtains all regulatory clearances for Schenker deal

'Brainless' pairs trade: long DSV, short Mærsk?
Let’s look
Trump tariffs see hundreds of cancelled container bookings a day from Asia
'Disastrous' DSV-Schenker merger would 'disrupt European haulage market'
'To ship or not to ship', the question for US importers amid tariff uncertainty
'Chaos after chaos' coming from de minimis changes and more tariffs
List of blanked transpac sailings grows as trade war heats up and demand cools
EC approves DSV takeover of DB Schenker
Shippers in Asia restart ocean shipment bookings – but not from China
Forto 'sharpens commercial priorities' as it lays off one-third of staff
India withdraws access for Bangladesh transhipments, in 'very harmful' decision
'Tariff hell' leaves industries in limbo – 'not a great environment to plan'
IndiGo fleet expansion plan will include a major push to boost cargo volumes
Pre-tariff rush of goods from US to China sees air rates soar, but not for long
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article