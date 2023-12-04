Saia reports interim LTL operating data

By LoadstarEditorial 04/12/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Saia Provides Fourth Quarter LTL Operating Data

Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, is providing LTL shipment and tonnage data for the first two months of the fourth quarter. In October 2023, LTL shipments per workday increased 18.0%, LTL tonnage per workday increased 7.8% and LTL weight per shipment declined 8.6% to 1,321 pounds. In November 2023, LTL shipments per workday increased 18.9%, LTL tonnage per workday increased 9.2% and LTL weight per shipment declined 8.1% to 1,313 pounds.

