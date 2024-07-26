Q2 24 out, Saia focuses on organic growth

By LoadstarEditorial 26/07/2024

SEEKING ALPHA reports:

– Saia, press release here (NASDAQ:SAIA): Q2 GAAP EPS of $3.83 misses by $0.18.

(Quarterly sales were in line with expectations at $823.2m, +18.5% versus Q2 23.)

The full post is here.

Saia president and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe said in his prepared remarks:

“During the quarter, we successfully opened six new terminals and relocated two others in new and established markets, while maintaining our high service standards. Successfully opening and relocating terminals required investments in employee hiring, training and other costs that come in advance of opening and revenue generation. We are pleased to see the continued customer acceptance of these facilities, as well as the 23 other terminals opened in the last three years. We are excited about the opening of our new Stockton, California and Davenport, Iowa terminals earlier this week, and as we move through the rest of 2024, we plan to continue executing on our opening timeline, with the potential to open an additional 10 to 13 new terminals this year.”