Saia: Q4 LTL operating data

By LoadstarEditorial 04/12/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Saia Provides Fourth Quarter LTL Operating Data

December 03, 2024 07:30 ET

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, is providing LTL shipment and tonnage data for the first two months of the fourth quarter. In October 2024, LTL shipments per workday increased 4.4%, LTL tonnage per workday increased 6.9% and LTL weight per shipment increased 2.4% to 1,352 pounds compared to 1,321 pounds in October 2023. In November 2024, LTL shipments per workday increased 2.3%, LTL tonnage per workday increased 5.7% and LTL weight per shipment increased 3.3% to 1,357 pounds compared to 1,313 pounds in November 2023.

The full release can be read here