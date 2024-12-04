Saia: Q4 LTL operating data

LTL price hikes by US carriers expected to stick, despite softer market
Although demand has declined slightly, general rate increases announced by major LTL carriers in the ...
CHRW: DEFENSIVEKO: GENERATIVE AI VISIONKO: AI USAGEKO: MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCEGXO: NO SALE NO MOREGXO: CEO EXITDSV: TINY LITTLE CHANGEXOM: LEADERSHIP CHANGES FDX: DOWNGRADEZIM: BEST PERFORMER WTC: INVESTOR DAY AAPL: LEGAL RISKTSLA: UPGRADEXOM: DIVESTMENT TALKAMZN: HOT PROPERTYGM: ASSET SALEHLAG: PROTECTING PROFITS
CHRW: DEFENSIVEKO: GENERATIVE AI VISIONKO: AI USAGEKO: MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCEGXO: NO SALE NO MOREGXO: CEO EXITDSV: TINY LITTLE CHANGEXOM: LEADERSHIP CHANGES FDX: DOWNGRADEZIM: BEST PERFORMER WTC: INVESTOR DAY AAPL: LEGAL RISKTSLA: UPGRADEXOM: DIVESTMENT TALKAMZN: HOT PROPERTYGM: ASSET SALEHLAG: PROTECTING PROFITS
PRESS RELEASE
Saia Provides Fourth Quarter LTL Operating Data
JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Saia, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, is providing LTL shipment and tonnage data for the first two months of the fourth quarter. In October 2024, LTL shipments per workday increased 4.4%, LTL tonnage per workday increased 6.9% and LTL weight per shipment increased 2.4% to 1,352 pounds compared to 1,321 pounds in October 2023. In November 2024, LTL shipments per workday increased 2.3%, LTL tonnage per workday increased 5.7% and LTL weight per shipment increased 3.3% to 1,357 pounds compared to 1,313 pounds in November 2023.
MSC adds even more port calls to its 2025 standalone network
Amazon staff in 20 countries set for 'Black Friday/Cyber Monday' strikes
Tariff threat makes no waves as spot rates tread water ahead of new GRIs
Truck driver shortage in Europe at crisis level – and is set to get worse
The Red Sea crisis and its impact on containership deployment
€1.9bn handout for DB Cargo restructure 'is in line with EU state aid rules'
Indian air cargo really flying, powered by a booming ecommerce market
Maersk orders 20 more dual-fuel newbuildings – on course for fleet renewal by 2030
Airfreight rates level out, but looming turbulence could see prices rise again
Evergreen to establish dedicated Singapore box terminal in JV with PSA
UK eyes expanding its ETS to deepsea shipping – closing EU loophole
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article