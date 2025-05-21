By Ian Putzger Americas correspondent 21/05/2025

Despite the economic headwinds that have weighed on demand, US less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier Saia rolled through the first quarter, setting new company records for tonnage and shipment count, which sent revenues up 4.3%.

Owing to a limited field of players and high entry barriers, the LTL sector has fared better than truckload and parcel carriers in those headwinds, but operators are also feeling pressure. Q1 produced mixed results, with several players reporting declining margins and revenue.