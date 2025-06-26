LTL carrier Saia hits Q1 highs with long-haul point-to-point expansion
Despite the economic headwinds that have weighed on demand, US less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier Saia rolled ...
US trucker numbers are set to decline further over the coming weeks, as Washington’s push to weed out illegal immigrants and drivers with inadequate English language skills from the industry kicked into full gear yesterday.
In April, the White House issued an ...
DSV: tales from the inside with CEO Lund under fire for 'brutal' management style
Shippers and carriers await Iran decision on Hormuz in response to US attack
Transpac spot rates crash as pre-tariff demand for US imports from Asia fades
Port congestion in Europe 'will last for years' – terminals 'chock-a-block full'
Transpacific peak season may already be over, as US inventories decline
ONE faces $18m claim by shippers for 'failure to accept contracted volumes'
Maersk suspends vessel calls at Haifa as regional tension rises
Middle East airfreight capacity plummets as carriers suspend services
Car-carrier Morning Midas sinks 21 days after fire damage
Production decline leaves European automotive LSPs with eroding margins
Forwarders fear for margins amid volatility and strategy uncertainty
Dockers and transport workers refuse to handle military cargo for Israel
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article