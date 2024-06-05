US LTL player Saia surges on solid update

By LoadstarEditorial 05/06/2024

Saia yesterday disclosed strong Q2 LTL operating data – click here for more.

Its stock surged +6.67% to $429.33 yesterday, 4 June, the second-best performer in our demo portfolio behind a reinvigorated Forward Air (+8.36%).

(After a period of weakness, it’s now flattish for the year.)

Notably, Saia was one of the stock opportunities flagged by analysts at UBS at the end of last week… for more, please read: ‘Bargain basement hunting back on vogue’.