SA: Saia beats Q2 23 EPS estimates

SA: CSX falls after failing to top EPS estimates for first time in two years
SEEKING ALPHA reports: CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) traded lower in postmarket action on Thursday after the rails ...
SEEKING ALPHA reports:
– Saia press release (NASDAQ:SAIA): Q2 GAAP EPS of $3.42 beats by $0.14.
– Revenue of $694.62M (-6.8% Y/Y) misses by $9.87M.
– Operating ratio of 82.7% compared to 80.4%
The full post is here.
Fatal Fremantle Highway blaze rendered lifeboats inaccessible
ILWU to vote on Canada's west coast ports deal tomorrow
'Solid performance' in H1, claims DSV chief, but jobs are on the line
Box terminal operators feel the pain as peak season disappoints
Sale of profitable Schenker on course, but 'it will take some time', says DB
Mundra Port still struggling to clear cyclone-induced container logjam
Coming 'explosion' of new tonnage threatens box ship charter market
Nuclear box ships – faster and cleaner – would disrupt liner industry
Analysis: DSV scrambles – not a single mention of DB Schenker, really?!
Ukraine blacklists Emirates president Tim Clark
Soft market sees Zim forced off-course and offload surplus capacity
Comment on this article