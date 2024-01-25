Subscribe to Premium
Comment / LTL betting: Old Dominion, XPO co-favourites post-Knight-Swift numbers

AH
ID 126309247 © Henadzi Pechan | Dreamstime.com
By

“Truckload freight demand saw a modest seasonal lift in November before slowing more than anticipated in December. The seasonal lift in November was not enough to offset the productivity disruption we typically experience during the holidays. This not only impacted (…) our truckload business, but logistics and intermodal as well.” – Knight-Swift CEO David Jackson, Q4 23/annual results call with analysts (emphasis in bold added).

Knight-Swift’s (KNX) annual numbers released after the US market closed on Wednesday, 24 January ...

    Topics

    Knight-Swift Old Dominion Freight Line XPO Logistics Saia

