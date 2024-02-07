By Charlotte Goldstone 07/02/2024

American road freight operator XPO today posted a 6% revenue growth year-on-year in the fourth quarter of last year, despite market challenges faced by the haulage industry.

XPO said its results “reflect a strong performance in a soft industry environment for freight transportation”.

Fourth quarter revenue was $1.94bn, compared to $1.83bn for the same period in 2022, and adjusted EBITDA was up 28% to $264m.

XPO attributed the year-on-year increase in revenue to higher yields, excluding fuel, and an increase in tonnage per day in the North American Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) segment, which was partially offset by lower fuel surcharges.

Tonnage per day in North American LTL increased by 2%, with nearly 6% more shipments per day, producing a 10.3% growth in yield, excluding fuel. LTL operating income saw a 51% increase, reaching $160m, with adjusted EBITDA for the period at $233m.

Net income from continuing operations was $58m for the fourth quarter, a huge increase compared with a net loss of $36m for the same period in 2022. XPO chief executive Mario Harik described the fourth quarter results as “solidly above expectations.”

XPO generated $251m in cash flow from operating activities during Q4 2023, ending the quarter with $412m in cash and cash equivalents.

Its European operations saw revenues come in at $753mand posted an operating loss of $2m, compared to a loss of $60m in Q4 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2023 in Europe was $36m, compared with $39m in 2022.

The road haulage industry has been facing rising overhead costs, driver shortages, and reduced demand. This has led to many insolvencies, particularly in the UK and the US.

The quarter also saw corporate overheads reduced by $60m dute to decreased transaction and integration costs and lower restructuring expenses.

XPO managing director for UK and Ireland, Dan Myers, previously told The Loadstar in an interview: “It’s not a high margin industry, you’ve got to work incredibly hard to make a reasonable return when the economy is not great.”

On its earnings conference call today, XPO said its contract renewal pricing was up year-on-year by 9%.

XPO chief strategy officer Ali Faghri said: “We’re seeing very strong pricing trends as we enter 2024. For the first quarter in particular, we would expect our yield to be up somewhere in a similar range to what we just delivered here in the fourth quarter, so call it roughly about 10% growth.

“On a full year basis, we would expect yield to be up somewhere in that mid-to-high single digit range. There is certainly a path to do better than that, it’s still very early in the year.

“Overall, we feel very good about the yield outlook in 2024, and we expect it to be a strong year for us overall,” he concluded.