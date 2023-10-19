By Gavin van Marle 19/10/2023

International road transport association the IRU has reiterated warnings that the global truck driver shortage has become a “chronic problem” that could drive the industry into failure.

“Most regions are facing a growing shortage of truck drivers, which is posing significant risks to the supply chains we all rely on,” said IRU secretary general Umberto de Pretto.

“What is even more concerning is the low rate of young people entering the profession. The trucking industry has an ageing driver population that we must structurally address.”

According to the newest IRU data, there are over 2.8 million truck driver vacancies around the world, with more than 50% of companies reporting they face driver shortages.

And the IRU warned that the issue was worsening, with vacancies set to more than double over the next five years, possibly reaching an astounding 6.5 million.

The IRU said this projection was largely due to the ageing population of truck drivers. In Europe 33% of drivers are over the age of 55 and looking to retire within the next decade, while just 5% are under 25.

“The industry desperately needs more young people,” said Mr de Pretto.

Iwona Blecharczyk, truck driver and industry advocate, said young people placed major importance on their work-life balance and consequently were discouraged from spending all their time on the road. She suggested measures such as autonomous trucks or part-time driving options may increase interest.

Rhonda Hartman, truck driver and ATA Americas Road Team captain, added that a major deterrent for young people in the US was the difficulty obtaining insurance.

Ms Hartman recommended the ‘dock to driver program’, which allows young people the opportunity to get paid for dock work while simultaneously getting free CDL-A training. In addition to pay, young drivers would receive one-on-one training and was a more affordable way for young people to enter the industry, she said.

Both also advocated for better internet connectivity on the road and in rest areas, to allow truck drivers, especially young people, to stay connected to friends and family.

Meanwhile, the IRU also noted that female drivers make up less than 6% of the workforce.

Ms Blecharczyk said women were discouraged by the lack of basic hygiene infrastructure at rest stops, including showers and gender friendly toilets, and added that some women may also feel the job too physically challenging, and unsafe.

She suggested better facilities and modernisation of rest areas in Europe, along with more open dialogue about male truckers and the physical demands of the job, would help dispel these myths.