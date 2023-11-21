By Charlotte Goldstone 21/11/2023

There are three million vacant truck driver positions across the globe – but that is expected to double by 2028, according to the IRU.

The union released a study yesterday, after surveying 4,700 trucking companies across 36 countries in the Americas, Asia and Europe, which found 7% of truck driver positions in these regions are vacant.

Last month, a similar IRU study concluded there were 2.8m truck driver vacancies around the world and this trend is expected to continue. The union says truck driver vacancies will more than double in the next five years, unless there is “significant action” to attract and retain drivers.

It projected more than 7m vacancies by 2028 – with 20% of truck driver positions in China unfilled, 17% in Europe and 28% in Turkey, largely due to age, particularly in Europe where fewer than 5% of drivers are under 25.

The study cited the “school-to-wheel” gap as a key challenge facing the industry and that the minimum driving age for international freight transport is still between 21 and 26 in some countries.

High training, licence and insurance costs also make it expensive to become a truck driver, which can be off-putting for young people. In France, for example, the average cost to obtain a truck driver licence and certificate of professional competence is more than three times the minimum monthly wage, at €5,250 ($5,745).

The IRU says governments need to facilitate access to the truck driving profession by lowering the minimum driving age and subsidising qualification costs. Secretary general Umberto de Pretto said: “With the rate of newcomers significantly lower than drivers retiring every year, urgent action is needed now.

“We cannot allow driver shortages to get any worse. Operators are doing their part, but governments and authorities need to increase efforts to improve working conditions and access to the profession.”

The IRU found at least 50% of road transport operators reported serious problems hiring skilled drivers, meaning they are unable to expand their business and are losing clients and revenue.

“The consequences of such a shortage are already harming the communities, supply chains and economies that depend on our industry,” said Mr Umberto.

And the IRU suggested “the access of qualified third-nation drivers to the profession should be facilitated, allowing countries with a surplus of professional drivers to help cover gaps where needed”.