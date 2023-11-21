Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Truck driver shortage crippling firms – IRU wants action, now

dreamstime_xxl_119770585
© Zerbor
By

There are three million vacant truck driver positions across the globe – but that is expected to double by 2028, according to the IRU. 

The union released a study yesterday, after surveying 4,700 trucking companies across 36 countries in the Americas, Asia and Europe, which found 7% of truck driver positions in these regions are vacant.  

Last month, a similar IRU study concluded there were 2.8m truck driver vacancies around the world and this trend is expected to continue. The union says  truck driver vacancies will more than double in the next five years, unless there is “significant action” to attract and retain drivers.  

It projected more than 7m vacancies by 2028 – with 20% of truck driver positions in China unfilled, 17% in Europe and 28% in Turkey, largely due to age, particularly in Europe where fewer than 5% of drivers are under 25.   

The study cited the “school-to-wheel” gap as a key challenge facing the industry and that the minimum driving age for international freight transport is still between 21 and 26 in some countries. 

High training, licence and insurance costs also make it expensive to become a truck driver, which can be off-putting for young people. In France, for example, the average cost to obtain a truck driver licence and certificate of professional competence is more than three times the minimum monthly wage, at €5,250 ($5,745). 

The IRU says governments need to facilitate access to the truck driving profession by lowering the minimum driving age and subsidising qualification costs. Secretary general Umberto de Pretto said: “With the rate of newcomers significantly lower than drivers retiring every year, urgent action is needed now. 

“We cannot allow driver shortages to get any worse. Operators are doing their part, but governments and authorities need to increase efforts to improve working conditions and access to the profession.” 

The IRU found at least 50% of road transport operators reported serious problems hiring skilled drivers, meaning they are unable to expand their business and are losing clients and revenue.  

“The consequences of such a shortage are already harming the communities, supply chains and economies that depend on our industry,” said Mr Umberto.  

And the IRU suggested “the access of qualified third-nation drivers to the profession should be facilitated, allowing countries with a surplus of professional drivers to help cover gaps where needed”. 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    IRU labour shortage Labour shortages The driver shortage crisis Trucking American Trucking Associations (ATA) Logistics Managers Index

    Most Read

    Forwarders right to 'be wary' of CMA-Ceva links, says whistle-blower

    'Feeding frenzy' over low rates must end, say forwarders

    DSV investors uneasy over involvement in Saudi mega-city project

    Forwarders losing out on the ecommerce business driving airfreight demand

    Carriers at a critical juncture as spot market flashes red signals again

    Forwarders see shifting trends driving change in Asian supply chains  

    DHL and Kuehne in forwarding – any better than the Danes?

    Evergreen unveils ETS surcharge estimate – Hapag still cheapest

    Idle vessel fleet set to grow as large newbuilds continue to arrive

    Car-carrier attack by rebels came after new hijack alert

    As Saudi pumps $133bn into global hub dream, is it now logistics-washing?

    ACE 2023 conference brings forwarders, GSSAs, and airlines together to focus on time critical logistics challenges

    Asia-Europe carriers play hardball with threats of service suspension

    Analysis: AP Møller-Mærsk's 'lost years' are upon us

    US east coast ports seeing the Asia import tide turn back west

    Zim goes for growth with bigger newbuilds, but will need to fill them