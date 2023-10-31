By Alessandro Pasetti 31/10/2023

Seldom, do three executives – CEO Harik, CFO Wismans, CSO Faghri – answer the multiple questions that came from the audience more exhaustively.

Their success, preceded by a formidable performance on the stock market since Friday of LTL rival ArcBest, hasn’t led to a new record for the old “XPO Logistics”, the one pro-forma umbrella company under which GXO + RXO + XPO operated and whose pro-forma aggregate value now ($50.48+$17.95+ $78.03=$146.46) is still slightly below previous all-in-one XPO Logistics records.

But $8.8bn-market-cap ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN