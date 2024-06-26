By Alessandro Pasetti 26/06/2024

… right to be in the bull camp*, at last!

(*For more “colour” on that side of things, please read our previous ’FedEx (+9.5%) greatness’ from two weeks ago)

Let’s sum up the various achievements, plans and objectives that top the agenda of Memphis, with FedEx having delivered on its promises ever since the pandemic faded away.

Oh, one key message on how to think about it now is: there are no sacred cows in the portfolio, while A LOT is happening behind ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN