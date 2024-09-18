FedEx launches 'fdx platform'

By LoadstarEditorial 19/09/2024

FedEx Launches the fdx Platform

September 18, 2024 03:14 PM

Backed by FedEx data, fdx is now available to businesses of all sizes across the U.S. offering tools and insights to enhance customer experiences at every touchpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn., September 18, 2024 – FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) today announced that fdx.com is now live and available to FedEx customers in the U.S. fdx is a data-driven commerce platform that leverages powerful FedEx network insights to connect the entire customer journey—making it easier for companies to grow demand, increase conversion, optimize fulfillment, and streamline returns.

“The FedEx physical and digital network moves over 15 million packages per day globally. With this scale of insight and intelligence, we have a deep understanding of our customers and the needs of their consumers,” said Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO, FedEx Corporation, who shared the news today to thousands of attendees during his remarks at Dreamforce 2024. “The fdx platform is the next step in our connected commerce journey as we make supply chains smarter for everyone.”

Since the initial announcement of the fdx platform at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show on January 14, 2024, brands of all sizes across e-commerce, healthcare, and beauty are now working with FedEx to help drive their growth and revenue. Since signing on to fdx, Z Supply, the female-led fashion brand with a presence in over 3,000 retailers nationwide, has increased their conversion rates and revenue with a 6.33% revenue lift and 1.34% conversion lift on mobile.

FedEx customers can leverage fdx to help increase their conversion and customer satisfaction. The platform can be customized and scaled based on a company’s specific needs, with core capabilities including:

Grow consumer demand with ShopRunner – Drive demand and conversion by incentivizing shoppers with member exclusive benefits and the opportunity for brands to get exposure to millions of online shoppers across ShopRunner and FedEx channels.

Increase conversion with Predictive Delivery Estimates (PDE) – Leverage real-time data directly from the carrier to help grow customer confidence and boost add-to-cart rates by giving more precise delivery estimates before purchases.

Make more informed decisions with FedEx Sustainability Insights – Predict future emissions and mitigate risks with advanced modelling and insights derived from CO 2 e emissions data to help keep up with industry standards and potentially gain a competitive edge.

Keep customers engaged with Branded Order Tracking – Customize order tracking pages and notifications to match a merchant’s brand to keep consumers engaged and informed throughout the shopping journey.

Simplify returns processes and experiences with Branded Returns – Leverage a centralized platform to configure unique policies, generate labels, track return status, and view insights.

The fdx platform will continue to evolve as FedEx works to put the latest, digital-first technology into the hands of our customers. New enhancements to these products and new features will be built into fdx to help optimize every stage of the customer journey—from initial discovery and purchase to tracking and returns.

Interested FedEx customers can find out more information at fdx.com or speak directly to their Sales Representative.

