By Alessandro Pasetti 08/08/2023

Shameless bragging rights. It was a month ago when, in the wake of a new record in the $61-a-share area*, we wrote: “No speed limit for XPO, the 2023 leader“.

That was quite brave.

(*Look now, its value-accretive story adjusted for various spin-offs to derive XPO trends from the old XPO Logistics, is shown in the table below. Notably, with XPO + RXO + GXO pro-forma at $156 on an aggregate basis, we are also about three bucks a share above record XPO Logistics pre-break-up.)

Ever since 10 ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN