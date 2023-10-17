FW: Yellow’s equipment may be sold off by auction houses

FW: Court extends temporary order blocking Forward Air-Omni deal
FREIGHTWAVES reports: A Tennessee court extended a temporary restraining order blocking Forward Air’s planned merger with freight ...
Handlers of Yellow’s estate asked a Delaware bankruptcy court on Tuesday to allow the use of auction houses to facilitate the liquidation of the company’s equipment portfolio.
A motion before the court named Nations Capital, Ritchie Brothers and IronPlanet as the chosen parties to sell the defunct less-than-truckload carrier’s roughly 12,000 tractors and 35,000 trailers. The agency agreement, inked on Monday, said the auction houses would “act as the Debtors’ exclusive marketer, broker, and auctioneer of the Rolling Stock Assets.”
The filings showed six different liquidators provided proposals.
A Friday filing said that a bid deadline of Oct. 13 and an auction date of Oct. 18 had been extended with new dates yet to be determined…
