Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

FW: Yellow’s equipment may be sold off by auction houses

SALE
By

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

Handlers of Yellow’s estate asked a Delaware bankruptcy court on Tuesday to allow the use of auction houses to facilitate the liquidation of the company’s equipment portfolio.

A motion before the court named Nations Capital, Ritchie Brothers and IronPlanet as the chosen parties to sell the defunct less-than-truckload carrier’s roughly 12,000 tractors and 35,000 trailers. The agency agreement, inked on Monday, said the auction houses would “act as the Debtors’ exclusive marketer, broker, and auctioneer of the Rolling Stock Assets.”

The filings showed six different liquidators provided proposals.

A Friday filing said that a bid deadline of Oct. 13 and an auction date of Oct. 18 had been extended with new dates yet to be determined…

To read the full story, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    FreightWaves Yellow Yellow Corp logistics on steroids Supply chain radar XPO Logistics

    Most Read

    Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone

    DSV, Mærsk, DHL & Kuehne – now toss the 2024 coin

    2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes

    Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai

    Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%

    Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking

    Zim offers its 'ships and infrastructure' to support Israel

    Requests for air charters on the rise as scheduled carriers divert from Israel

    Analysis: Expeditors – smell of blood 

    Asia-N Europe rates level out, but can carriers maintain discipline?

    X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule

    Straight from shipyard to anchorage – long-term ULCV lay-ups loom

    CMA CGM invests $600m to boost its 'under-utilised' NY/NJ box terminals

    News Podcast | Oct 2023 | Alliances’ competition conundrum; unboxing liner strategy with Lars Jensen; the spectre of ETS

    ONE now the most carbon-efficient carrier, as 'shipping gets greener'

    Apparel supply chains need fashionable revamp as times change