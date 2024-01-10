FW: Digital brokerage Uber Freight slashes jobs

Tough times for logistics tech players forced to cut staff numbers
Tech start-ups in the logistics sphere have continued the trend set in the final quarter ...
FREIGHTWAVES reports that Uber Freight decided to cut a number of jobs in order to align its mission with a “commitment to drive sustainable growth”.
It adds:
“A source familiar with the layoffs said between 40 and 50 jobs were cut Monday. However, Chicago-based Uber Freight (NYSE: UBER) declined to disclose the exact number of employees affected or the percentage of the company’s workforce that was part of the layoffs.
“We made a strategic workforce adjustment aligned with our continued commitment to drive sustainable growth. Regrettably, this means a small reduction in force,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement to FreightWaves. “This decision, not made lightly, optimizes the team to enhance operational efficiency and long-term success.”
The full post is here.
Shippers facing huge wave of rocketing ocean rates and new surcharges
Countries shy away from US coalition to protect Red Sea shipping
Transpacific rates poised to rise as liner networks come under pressure
News Podcast | Jan 2024 | Suez Canal crisis, rates, implications. And, box tracking takes a giant leap forward
Carriers accused of using 'sledgehammer tactics' to hike backhaul rates
Shippers spooked by fear of box shortages amid carrier 'opportunism'
No happy new year for FedEx and UPS staff as culls look set to continue
Tension grows amid calls for UN to step in to stop attacks on ships
Rail may be faster than Cape sailings, but is there enough capacity?
Shippers eye longer-term airfreight contracts to avoid ocean delays
Threat to ships expands into Arabian Sea with bid to hijack tanker
Bonuses tumble for Taiwan liner employees after profit plunge
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article