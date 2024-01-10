Sign up for our FREE newsletter
FW: Digital brokerage Uber Freight slashes jobs

CUTS CUTS
By

FREIGHTWAVES reports that Uber Freight decided to cut a number of jobs in order to align its mission with a “commitment to drive sustainable growth”.

It adds:

“A source familiar with the layoffs said between 40 and 50 jobs were cut Monday. However, Chicago-based Uber Freight (NYSE: UBER) declined to disclose the exact number of employees affected or the percentage of the company’s workforce that was part of the layoffs.

“We made a strategic workforce adjustment aligned with our continued commitment to drive sustainable growth. Regrettably, this means a small reduction in force,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement to FreightWaves. “This decision, not made lightly, optimizes the team to enhance operational efficiency and long-term success.”

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    FreightWaves Uber Freight Convoy

