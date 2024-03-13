Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

BBG: Uber Freight eyes tenfold boost in European Market by 2028

white cue ball close-up on a pool table covered with green baize
By

BLOOMBERG reports:

Uber Freight is stepping up efforts to expand in Europe’s fragmented logistics market and aims to increase tenfold to 2 billion euros its freight under management by 2028, with a digital platform that manages companies’ entire supply chains.

The freight business of Uber Technologies Inc. is smaller than the ride-hailing and delivery divisions, accounting for 14% of total revenue in 2023. While those other two units grew last year, freight revenue was down almost 25% from a year earlier, according to a recent SEC filing.

That slump is mostly blamed on weak trucking rates, but there are recent signs of a turnaround as supply chain snarls ease and bloated inventories deflate. Lior Ron, the founder and CEO of Uber Freight, said success with large companies in North America is among the biggest reasons for the digital push on the other side of the Atlantic.

“We have the Uber infrastructure in Europe we can build on from a technology perspective and a brand perspective, and on the other end we have US customers, global customers asking us to help,” Ron said in an interview. “We are very motivated to invest in Europe.”

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bloomberg Uber Freight Alibaba Cainiao

    Most Read

    Transpac carriers content to sit it out after 'ridiculous' new contract offers

    Commercial risk to Maersk from its integrator strategy is 'too high'

    Carriers still need another 400,000 teu to maintain services

    Cosco and OOCL u-turn on pledge not to call at ports in Israel

    CMA CGM commits to no job cuts for a year, following Bolloré deal

    Red ink warning for Yang Ming as Red Sea spot rate gains ease

    sennder appoints Susanne Schroeter-Crossan as its new CFO

    Air cargo carriers see a brighter year on the radar after 2023 disappoints

    FedEx vs UPS – M&A arm-wrestling, with or without Schenker

    DB Schenker – high bid whisper and... hope

    Prince Rupert port in new push to win traffic following capacity hike

    Rate hikes eclipse Red Sea diversion costs, boosting carrier profits

    US cyber experts probe suspect modems on China-made cranes

    SeaCube boss calls for more reefers to be manufactured outside China

    DB Schenker looks to build an integrator footprint in India

    Don't be too worried about east coast port shutdown, says top shipper