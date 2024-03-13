BBG: Uber Freight eyes tenfold boost in European Market by 2028

BBG: Norfolk Southern nominates new directors to fend off activist
BLOOMBERG reports: Norfolk Southern Corp. nominated two new director candidates as the beleaguered railroad faces pressure ...
BLOOMBERG reports:
Uber Freight is stepping up efforts to expand in Europe’s fragmented logistics market and aims to increase tenfold to 2 billion euros its freight under management by 2028, with a digital platform that manages companies’ entire supply chains.
The freight business of Uber Technologies Inc. is smaller than the ride-hailing and delivery divisions, accounting for 14% of total revenue in 2023. While those other two units grew last year, freight revenue was down almost 25% from a year earlier, according to a recent SEC filing.
That slump is mostly blamed on weak trucking rates, but there are recent signs of a turnaround as supply chain snarls ease and bloated inventories deflate. Lior Ron, the founder and CEO of Uber Freight, said success with large companies in North America is among the biggest reasons for the digital push on the other side of the Atlantic.
“We have the Uber infrastructure in Europe we can build on from a technology perspective and a brand perspective, and on the other end we have US customers, global customers asking us to help,” Ron said in an interview. “We are very motivated to invest in Europe.”
The full post is here.
Transpac carriers content to sit it out after 'ridiculous' new contract offers
Commercial risk to Maersk from its integrator strategy is 'too high'
Carriers still need another 400,000 teu to maintain services
Cosco and OOCL u-turn on pledge not to call at ports in Israel
CMA CGM commits to no job cuts for a year, following Bolloré deal
Red ink warning for Yang Ming as Red Sea spot rate gains ease
sennder appoints Susanne Schroeter-Crossan as its new CFO
Air cargo carriers see a brighter year on the radar after 2023 disappoints
FedEx vs UPS – M&A arm-wrestling, with or without Schenker
DB Schenker – high bid whisper and... hope
Prince Rupert port in new push to win traffic following capacity hike
Rate hikes eclipse Red Sea diversion costs, boosting carrier profits
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article