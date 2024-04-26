BBG: CVC ups deal size to €2.3bn, may price IPO at mid-point

BBG: Buyout giant CVC seeking more than €1 billion in Amsterdam IPO
BLOOMBERG reports: – Private equity firm may target up to €15 billion valuation – CVC has been ...
BLOOMBERG reports:
CVC Capital Partners increased the size of its initial public offering by €500 million ($536 million), and is likely to price the share sale in Amsterdam at the middle of an initially proposed range, indicating the depth of investor demand for the long-awaited listing.
Orders below €14 per share “risk missing”, banks on the deal said in terms sent out to investors. That compares to the initial price range of €13 to €15. The firm is also increasing the total deal size, including the greenshoe option, to about €2.3 billion, from €1.8 billion previously, the terms showed.
While CVC is selling some new shares in the offering, the bulk of it is coming from existing investors. Shareholders who are selling shares in the IPO include Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte, Kuwait Investment Authority, a wealth fund run by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and CVC co-founder Donald Mackenzie…
