Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

BBG: CVC ups deal size to €2.3bn, may price IPO at mid-point

ASUN
ID 19906581 © Wenani | Dreamstime.com
By

BLOOMBERG reports:

CVC Capital Partners increased the size of its initial public offering by €500 million ($536 million), and is likely to price the share sale in Amsterdam at the middle of an initially proposed range, indicating the depth of investor demand for the long-awaited listing.

Orders below €14 per share “risk missing”, banks on the deal said in terms sent out to investors. That compares to the initial price range of €13 to €15. The firm is also increasing the total deal size, including the greenshoe option, to about €2.3 billion, from €1.8 billion previously, the terms showed.

While CVC is selling some new shares in the offering, the bulk of it is coming from existing investors. Shareholders who are selling shares in the IPO include Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC PteKuwait Investment Authority, a wealth fund run by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and CVC co-founder Donald Mackenzie…

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bloomberg CVC Capital Partners Artificial Intelligence Nvidia

    Most read news

    Etail by air – here to stay or on a short shelf life?

    HMM sees opportunities in Hapag-Lloyd’s exit from THE Alliance

    The rise and rise of China's ecommerce platforms

    Increasing scrutiny could stall rise of ecommerce platforms, as TikTok faces US ban

    Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline

    Legal battle heats up over 'unseaworthy' and 'reckless' MV Dali

    Another strong month for US ports as container flows continue to rise

    DSV chief reticent on Schenker: the focus on growing market share

    MSC redeploys 'Israel-linked' box ships away from Persian Gulf

    Boxes piling into Mexican ports – but then piling up

    Liners add capacity to Asia-ECSA as ocean rates hit 18-month high

    K+N looks past Q1 revenue drop to improved margins from restructure

    US intermodal picking up steam as trucking woes continue

    Air Canada Cargo adds freighter service to Chicago

    Schenker, what Schenker? DSV boss talks up options – yes, Sir!

    No summer siesta for airfreight