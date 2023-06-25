BBG: JP Morgan cuts 40 dealmakers in North America as part of global reduction

By LoadstarEditorial 25/06/2023

BLOOMBERG reports:

– Latest reductions are said to affect all levels of seniority

– Wall Street giant has also been paring bankers across Asia

JP Morgan Chase & Co. is cutting about 40 investment bankers in North America, as the Wall Street giant adds to international reductions amid a dealmaking slowdown.

The latest cuts span all levels of seniority, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing the plans for personnel. JP Morgan eliminated about 20 investment-banking ...

