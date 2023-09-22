BBG: Alibaba’s Cainiao plans to raise at least $1bn in Hong Kong IPO soon

By LoadstarEditorial 22/09/2023

BLOOMBERG reports:

Cainiao Network Technology Co., the logistics arm of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is planning to file for its Hong Kong initial public offering as soon as next week, according to people familiar with the matter, potentially making it among the first of the Chinese tech firm’s units to go public.

The company is targeting to raise at least $1 billion in the share sale though it’s still early to decide on the valuation, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. No final decision has been made and details could still change, the people said…

