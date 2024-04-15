Sign up for our FREE newsletter
BBG: Buyout giant CVC seeking more than €1 billion in Amsterdam IPO

Hundred dollar bill. Falling money isolated background. American cash.
By

BLOOMBERG reports:

– Private equity firm may target up to €15 billion valuation

– CVC has been working on a listing since at least 2022

CVC Capital Partners is set to revive plans for an initial public offering in Amsterdam and may seek to raise between about €1 billion ($1.1 billion) and €1.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, potentially paving the way for other private equity firms to go public.

The firm may indicate its intention to float as soon as Monday and could offer a stake of 10% to 15% in the share sale, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public yet. CVC is targeting a valuation of around €13 billion to €15 billion, the people said.

Deliberations around the timing of the intention to float are ongoing and details could change, the person said. A representative for CVC declined to comment. CVC’s intention to seek more than €1 billion euros was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal…

The full post is here.

