Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Forward Air + Omni Logistics – the (horror) show must go on

A...HORROR
ID 29365107 © Vicnt | Dreamstime.com
By

Monday 22 January was eventful for the core shareholders of Forward Air (FWRD) as well as M&A arbitrageurs, the speculators.

Out of the gate, FWRD rallied hard on the stock market as some sort of settlement was thought to have been reached, one possibly leading, based on the available information, to the end of the combination with private equity-owned Omni Logistics.

That was Mr Market’s first take too, judging by the stock price reaction.

Forward Air’s value rose +19.2% from open to peak, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Forward Air M&A radar Omni Logistics private equity DSV Farrow Kuehne + Nagel The near-shoring shift

    Most Read

    With US freight market still in the doldrums, brokers continue to cut staff

    Maersk/Hapag Gemini Cooperation takes liner industry by surprise

    Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported

    Ceva to expand in UK as Wincanton accepts $719m takeover bid

    Australian port strike peace talks fail, and government won't intervene

    Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag opt for 'hub & spoke' operation

    'Nervousness' as container shortage starts to impact Indian exporters

    Apparel brands still using forced or slave labour in their supply chains

    No relief for carriers in Red Sea as attacks continue and tension rises

    Gemini will bring 'murder on the (liner shipping) dancefloor'

    Ceva + Wincanton – let the M&A party begin?

    AP Moller-Maersk changes leadership team

    Kuehne + Nagel targeted for 'facilitating genocide'

    Speed up or add ships? Carriers mull Asia-N Europe makeover options

    Kuehne, CHR, FedEx & UPS – a dummy's guide to dividends

    Car-carriers succumb to Red Sea crisis, but must now risk Cape headwinds