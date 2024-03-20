Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Temasek-backed PSA Group – M&A hunting has its own (MSC-like) flavour

APSA
ID 33517678 © Shockingmelody | Dreamstime.com
By

The integrator game has seldom been as enticing as it is nowadays in supply chain.

And rightly so.

On the one hand, we have witnessed Mærsk and even one of its followers, DP World*, looking to build and buy, scaling their propositions to clients, trying to make sense of diverse logistics assets all under one roof.

(*Even more so given the latest M&A talk on Premium’s radar; expect more soon on DP World’s push in forwarding, as eye-catching managerial changes are rumoured on ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    M&A radar PSA Takeover Talk Temasek Vertical consolidation Break-up CH Robinson Logistics on a steroid comedown

    Most Read

    East coast port strike threat prompts shippers to consider heading west instead

    Transpacific freight rates – it’s all about 'who blinks first'

    VIDEO: Yang Ming vessel hits Turkish quay and takes out cranes

    Hapag-Lloyd in choppy water as volatile market sinks profits

    Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai

    Stock sinks, losses mount and guidance weighs heavy for Zim

    Forwarders warn of likely further air freight rate rises ex-India

    Ocean Alliance launches Day 8 network – but it's light on detail

    Hapag chief executive defends Gemini transhipment tactic

    Shipping Corp of India edging closer to a VSA with USWC carrier

    Backlash from Finland transport strike brings supply chain chaos

    THE Alliance goes large on the transpacific to reassure shippers

    'Bold' DP World nears flagship forwarding deal – rumours swirl

    Singamas looks to container leasing as box sales decline

    A 'tsunami of e-commerce growth' on course for air cargo

    Only piecemeal additions to cargo capacity on China-US flights