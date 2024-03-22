Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CNBC: Reddit pops 48% in NYSE debut

3d persons turning the arrow on the upside and man who going up
By

CNBC reports:

Reddit shares jumped 48% in their debut on Thursday in the first initial public offering for a major social media company since Pinterest hit the market in 2019.

The 19-year-old website that hosts millions of online forums priced its IPO on Wednesday at $34 a share, the top of the expected range. Reddit and selling shareholders raised about $750 million from the offering, with the company collecting about $519 million.

The stock opened at $47 and reached a high of $57.80, marking a 70% increase at its peak for the day. It closed at $50.44, giving the company a market cap of about $9.5 billion…

The full post can be read here

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CNBC IPO Reddit

    Most Read

    East coast port strike threat prompts shippers to consider heading west instead

    Exporters nervous as air cargo congestion builds in Delhi and Mumbai

    VIDEO: Yang Ming vessel hits Turkish quay and takes out cranes

    Unmatched safety and quality: the impact of Etihad Cargo’s CEIV certifications on customer confidence

    THE Alliance goes large on the transpacific to reassure shippers

    Hapag chief executive defends Gemini transhipment tactic

    Shipping Corp of India edging closer to a VSA with USWC carrier

    Cargo-carrying gliders could save 65% of aviation fuel costs, says US developer

    All eyes on Wan Hai as revenue sails in and THEA beckons

    A350F or B777-8F: a fascinating choice as Atlas Air eyes new freighters

    Maersk reacts to calmer market and restores standalone transpacific loop

    Leticia Barrocas Piquet to lead ocean freight operations at DHL GF

    DB Schenker makes 'positive contribution' to DB – but it's an odd fit

    EXCLUSIVE: CH Robinson – forwarding debacle spurs another top casualty

    Ports of LA and Long Beach busier this year and eyeing an early peak season

    Niche players continue to risk Red Sea transits with new services – at a price