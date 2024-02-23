Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CNBC: 'No significant port congestion anywhere in the world' – S&P Global Market Intelligence (VIDEO)

Update
By

JOC’s Peter Tirschwell discusses shipping dynamics, the risk of bottlenecks, labour trends and near-shoring with CNBC

To watch the full video, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CNBC

    Most Read

    Ocean carriers determined to hang onto containers as supply tightens

    Crew abandons ship after Red Sea missile attack, despite US fight-back

    CMA CGM box ship braves Red Sea danger, with French naval escort

    India forced to halt agri exports as freight rates hit 'unviable' heights

    'Truckers for Trump' threaten to boycott New York after fraud case verdict

    Carriers still desperate for tonnage to guarantee emergency schedules

    MSC Air Cargo ends deal with GSSA ECS and strengthens in-house team

    Carriers caught in Algeria-Morocco flare up

    Evergreen chief warns of post-Red Sea economic turndown

    China-South Korea ro-ro container traffic sinks to six-year low

    Praying for rain as record lows loom for Panama Canal and Amazon

    CHAMP Cargosystems launches Traxon Global eCommerce

    The longer you delay digital transformation, the further you fall behind

    ...Expeditors has a cost problem? DSV and Kuehne are worse off...

    News Podcast | Feb 2024 | TPM24 preview, shifting the cold chain to -15°C, USWC cargo gains

    Mexican rail freight ambitions could provide Panama Canal alternative