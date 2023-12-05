CNBC: ‘Beyond justification’: Record number of fossil fuel lobbyists attend COP28 climate talks in Dubai

COP28: Phasing out fossil fuels won't achieve 1.5ºC target, says COP president
Dr Sultan Al-Jaber, the beleaguered COP28 president, has provoked controversy once again by stating that ...
CNBC reports:
Nearly 2,500 fossil fuel lobbyists are estimated to have been granted access to the COP28 climate conference in the United Arab Emirates, according to an analysis from advocacy groups, reflecting a sharp increase from last year.
A report published Tuesday by the Kick Big Polluters Out coalition found that at least 2,456 fossil fuel lobbyists registered to attend the two-week long summit. That’s more than almost every other country delegation, except for Brazil (3,081) and COP28 host the United Arab Emirates (4,409), the analysis said.
The findings come at the mid-way point of COP28 and as a fight over the future of fossil fuels takes center stage.
Campaigners say the number of fossil fuel lobbyists attending the talks is “beyond justification” and signals that polluting industries are seeking to advance a fossil fuel agenda at the expense of frontline communities…
