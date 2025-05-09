CNBC: China’s exports surge as shipments to Southeast Asian countries offset plunge in US trade

CNBC: China says it’s evaluating the possibility of trade talks with the US
CNBC reports: China said it is evaluating U.S. overtures to initiate trade negotiations, potentially paving the ...
Ecommerce air traffic to US set to grind to a halt as de minimis exemption ends
Maersk u-turn as port congestion increases across Northern Europe
Apple logistics chief Gal Dayan quits to join forwarding group
Widespread blanked sailings stave off major collapse of transpacific rates
Transpac rates hold firm as capacity is diverted to Asia-Europe lanes
Houthis tell Trump they will end attacks on Red Sea shipping
Airlines slash freighter capacity post-de minimis, but 'the worst is yet to come'
MSC revamps east-west network as alliance strategies on blanking vary
Maersk Air Cargo sees volumes fall as it aims for 'margin in favour of revenue'
India-Pakistan 'tit-for-tat' cargo ban sparks sudden supply chain shocks
Containership charter market feels the ripples from trade tensions
Gemini Cooperation carriers steam ahead of rivals in reliability stakes
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article