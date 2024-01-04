CNBC: Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund overtakes Singapore’s GIC to top spending table

CNBC: Citigroup to close global distressed-debt business as part of CEO Jane Fraser’s overhaul
CNBC reports: Citigroup is shuttering another Wall Street business as CEO Jane Fraser pushes ahead with her overhaul ...
CNBC reports:
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) was the top spender among global sovereign wealth funds last year, accounting for about a quarter of the $124 billion splashed by state-owned investors, according to a preliminary report by research consultancy Global SWF.
The Saudi fund boosted its deal activities from a total of $20.7 billion in 2022 to $31.6 billion in 2023, the research said, even as most other counterparts tapered down their spending. Overall, global sovereign wealth funds deployed 20% fewer funds compared with 2022, despite most major stock markets seeing a rally last year.
“This may signal an overly cautious approach, as there is no shortage of capital to put to work among these institutions,” the report, which tracks activities across the world’s sovereign funds, noted…
To read the full post, please click here.
Supply chain confusion and sky-high rates ring in the new year for shippers
Red Sea attacks continue, despite naval protection, and shipping costs soar
Maersk halts Red Sea movements after Houthi attack
Vessels 'go dark' to avoid Houthi attacks, but may still be vulnerable
Red Sea crisis expected to drive sea-air demand as Chinese New Year looms
Tension grows amid calls for UN to step in to stop attacks on ships
Transpacific rates poised to rise as liner networks come under pressure
ECJ rejects UPS $1.9bn compensation claim over failed TNT merger
Turhan Özen steps down as chief cargo officer at Turkish Cargo
Air cargo market has 'normalised', but earnings will fall, says KAL chief
AD Ports Group announces Noatum’s acquisition of APM terminals Castellón in Spain
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article