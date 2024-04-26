CNBC: Anglo American rejects BHP’s $39bn takeover bid to form mining juggernaut

CNBC: Tesla will lay off more than 10% of global workforce – read the Elon Musk memo
CNBC reports: Tesla will lay off more than 10% of its global workforce, according to a ...
CNBC reports:
Mining giant Anglo American on Friday rejected a takeover bid from rival BHP Group, saying the offer “significantly undervalues” the company and its future prospects.
Australia-based BHP on Thursday said it had made an all-share takeover offer which valued the smaller company at £31.1 billion ($38.9 billion). The takeover would have created the world’s largest mining company, according to a Reuters analysis.
Shares of Anglo American were trading down 0.5% at 9:00 a.m. London time, while other mining stocks rose.
In a statement, the British miner said that board members had unanimously rejected BHP’s “unsolicited, non-binding and highly conditional” proposal.
Anglo American’s Chairman Stuart Chambers dismissed the bid as “opportunistic”…
The full post can be read here.
Etail by air – here to stay or on a short shelf life?
HMM sees opportunities in Hapag-Lloyd’s exit from THE Alliance
The rise and rise of China's ecommerce platforms
Increasing scrutiny could stall rise of ecommerce platforms, as TikTok faces US ban
Liners unveil Asia-Europe FAK price hikes to arrest steady rate decline
Legal battle heats up over 'unseaworthy' and 'reckless' MV Dali
Another strong month for US ports as container flows continue to rise
DSV chief reticent on Schenker: the focus on growing market share
MSC redeploys 'Israel-linked' box ships away from Persian Gulf
Boxes piling into Mexican ports – but then piling up
Liners add capacity to Asia-ECSA as ocean rates hit 18-month high
K+N looks past Q1 revenue drop to improved margins from restructure
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article