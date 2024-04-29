Sign up for our FREE newsletter
CNBC: Glass Lewis endorses 6 of activist Ancora’s nominees for Norfolk Southern board

Juggler is balancing on railroad
By

CNBC reports:

Activist investor Ancora received a powerful endorsement in its efforts to secure a board change and to oust Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw on Monday, when proxy advisor Glass Lewis recommended the railroad’s shareholders vote for 6 of Ancora’s board nominees.

“We believe Ancora has presented a compelling case for supporting a substantial overahul of the Company’s current leadership,” Glass Lewis said in its report.

The recommendations for the activist nominees, rare at a company of NSC’s size and in its industry, could influence how thousands of investors with millions of shares vote ahead of Norfolk Southern’s shareholder meeting on May 9…

To read the full post, please click here.

