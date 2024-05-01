Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

FW: Proxy adviser on Norfolk Southern: overhaul board but keep CEO Shaw

Businessman looks on collapse domino effect. Stress resistance business. Financial stability. Recovery business. Evaluation of cash risks. Creating a strategy. Management and planning. Decision making
By

FREIGHTWAVES reports:

Norfolk Southern’s management has taken a second hit this week from an independent proxy advisory firm as the Class 1 railroad fends off activist investor Ancora Holdings, but the latest report, while mostly critical of NS, recommends that CEO Alan Shaw keep his job.

Whereas proxy adviser Glass Lewis recommended that shareholders not vote in favor of Shaw to remain as a Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) director — in essence, a vote to oust him because the CEO would be expected to also serve as director — ISS’ recommendation is that shareholders vote to keep Shaw on the board at the company’s annual meeting May 9 (though voting is already underway).

At the same time, ISS recommends that five of the proposed directors put up by Ancora be elected to the board to steer the company in a different direction…

The full post can be read here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    FreightWaves Norfolk Southern Investing.com

    Most read news

    Increasing scrutiny could stall rise of ecommerce platforms, as TikTok faces US ban

    FAK rate hikes holding, with strong demand into peak season predicted

    Déjà vu as major ocean carriers scramble for tonnage and containers

    DSV could face $16m bill after helicopter is written off in haulage accident

    Trade growth getting stronger, but ocean freight rates stay flattish

    Rising costs of port congestion force surcharge by Asian feeder operators

    Global airfreight volumes blooming as flower shipments take off

    Ecommerce boom may be opening the doors for smugglers

    Colombo capacity crunch adding to container line woes

    Europa and DPD Netherlands drive towards a greener future

    Maersk claims West Med terminal congestion easing

    Conf call redux: does Kuehne + Nagel know its toys from its teus?

    Big Three US airline cargo revenues continue to shrink alongside margins and rates

    Lorenzo Stoll to quit Swiss WorldCargo for pastures new

    Don't chase that final dollar, warning to shippers delaying signing new contracts

    Forwarders warned of trucking's Scope 3 emissions ticking 'carbon time bombs'