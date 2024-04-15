CNBC: Tesla will lay off more than 10% of global workforce – read the Elon Musk memo

By LoadstarEditorial 15/04/2024

CNBC reports:

Tesla will lay off more than 10% of its global workforce, according to a memo sent to employees by CEO Elon Musk.

The company’s shares were down 3% on Monday morning.

“As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity,” Musk said in the memo obtained by CNBC.

“As part of this effort, we have done a thorough review of the organization and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10% globally,” the memo said.

The memo was first reported by Electrek.

Tesla had 140,473 employees as of December 2023…

