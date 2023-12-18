CNBC: Shippers could face price increases following Red Sea attacks – Ryan Petersen (video)

As warships move into the Red Sea, carriers delay or re-route 100+ box ships
As US warships steam for the Gulf of Aden, Cosco-owned OOCL has stopped “cargo acceptance ...
Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen joined ‘Squawk on the Street’ today to discuss the outlook for Red Sea shipments, the US government’s role in re-routing ships, and more…
The link to the video can be found here.
Maersk halts local ship movements following attack
Strike at DHL parcel hub over lack of new contract, but UPS avoids stoppage
Liner diversions and war-risk surcharges drive up costs for Asia-Europe shippers
Route diversions: ship captains 'don't know whether they're coming or going'
Costs will skyrocket as westbound voyages are paused or diverted
THE Alliance extends loop suspensions as it unveils 2024 network details
Demand prospects for new year see box carriers back in charter market
US west coast ports heading for the 'congestion zone' again next year
Prepare for rate fluctuations and plan ahead, Flexport warns shippers
CMA CGM imposes temporary restriction on Hong Kong reefer transhipment
Amerijet forced to park idle freighters after postal contracts end
