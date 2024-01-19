Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

CNBC: India goes big at Davos as world’s most populous country tries to woo investors

Hundred dollar bill. Falling money isolated background. American cash.
By

CNBC reports:

Along the Davos Promenade, attendees of the World Economic Forum stumble across the WeLead Lounge, a repurposed storefront showcasing India’s female leadership and talent. There’s also the India Engagement Center, a space promoting India’s growth story, digital infrastructure, and its burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Elsewhere at the forum, Indian technology and consulting giants Wipro, Infosys, Tata and HCLTech are out in full force to showcase the country’s prowess in key technologies like artificial intelligence, the subject that’s on everyone’s lips.

The hefty Davos promotions come after India surpassed China last year as the world’s biggest country by population. Now India is touting its growing strength as a nation of innovation and as a global business hub in front of some of the world’s richest and most powerful people.

“India’s presence is certainly sizable — it has some of the most sought-after spots on the main promenade for tech companies,” Ravi Agrawal, editor-in-chief of Foreign Policy and former CNN India bureau chief, told CNBC at Davos. “As China’s economy slows down, India’s relatively rapid growth stands out as a clear opportunity for investors in Davos looking for bright spots.”

The full post is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CNBC UPS

    Most Read

    Container shortage starts to bite, adding to pressure on costs

    Maersk/Hapag Gemini Cooperation takes liner industry by surprise

    CMA CGM losses said to be at heart of 'divorce' from AF-KLM

    Logistics 'black swans' now arriving in flocks

    DB Schenker sale deadline – 'heard anything?'

    Gemini partners Maersk and Hapag opt for 'hub & spoke' operation

    Scheduling chaos puts carriers under pressure from shippers

    News Podcast | Jan 2024 | The Red Sea crisis: Freight rates soar as CNY capacity and equipment crunch looms

    Apparel brands still using forced or slave labour in their supply chains

    Shippers beware: a US east coast labour battle could be heating up

    Gemini will bring 'murder on the (liner shipping) dancefloor'

    No relief for carriers in Red Sea as attacks continue and tension rises

    CULines launches Red Sea service as Houthi target area expands

    Maersk the most active carrier in a 'hectic' charter market

    Spot rates from Asia 'out of control': pre-CNY quotes of $10,000+ reported

    Australian port strike peace talks fail, and government won't intervene