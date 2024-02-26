Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

BBG: Norfolk Southern nominates new directors to fend off activist

AD
By

BLOOMBERG reports:

Norfolk Southern Corp. nominated two new director candidates as the beleaguered railroad faces pressure from an activist shareholder aiming to replace the CEO and overhaul the board.

The company proposed former Delta Air Lines Inc. Chief Executive Officer Richard Anderson and onetime North Dakota senator Heidi Heitkamp join the board as part of a 13-member slate revealed Monday. Current directors Thomas Bell and Steven Leer will not stand for reelection, while Mitchell Daniels Jr. and Michael Lockhart will retire from the board after reaching the mandatory retirement age, the company said in a statement…

The full release from the company is here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Bloomberg Norfolk Southern Indonesia

    Most Read

    Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover

    Ocean carriers determined to hang onto containers as supply tightens

    CMA CGM box ship braves Red Sea danger, with French naval escort

    'Truckers for Trump' threaten to boycott New York after fraud case verdict

    Carriers still desperate for tonnage to guarantee emergency schedules

    ...Expeditors has a cost problem? DSV and Kuehne are worse off...

    Evergreen chief warns of post-Red Sea economic turndown

    MSC Air Cargo ends deal with GSSA ECS and strengthens in-house team

    News Podcast | Feb 2024 | TPM24 preview, shifting the cold chain to -15°C, USWC cargo gains

    Praying for rain as record lows loom for Panama Canal and Amazon

    Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates

    India renews open sky policy for foreign air cargo carriers

    The longer you delay digital transformation, the further you fall behind

    AP Møller-Mærsk – here comes another 'abandon ship' warning...

    CHAMP Cargosystems launches Traxon Global eCommerce

    Metro Shipping snaps up Flexport executive Emiliano Muco