Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Norfolk Southern – TTD opposes Ancora attempt to replace CEO Alan Shaw

Fighting
ID 22979557 © Image191 | Dreamstime.com
By

We are pleased to share an open letter that the Transportation Trades Department (TTD) sent – on behalf of all rail labor unions – to Norfolk Southern shareholders, urging them to oppose activist investor Ancora Holdings’ attempt to replace CEO Alan Shaw.

The full statement can be read here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Ancora Advisors Norfolk Southern BNSF Class 1 CSX derailment Federal Railroad Administration Kentucky Surface Transportation Board Union Pacific US railfreight

    Most Read

    DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers

    TPM24: Otto Schacht on the future for independent freight forwarders

    CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India

    Rubymar sinks, with cargo of fertiliser a threat to Red Sea ecosystem

    Kuehne pounded, out of Schenker auction – but jumbo 'sale will help us'

    THE Alliance should seek cooperation with MSC, post-Hapag

    TPM24: ONE CEO Nixon bullish on 'life after Hapag' – with new solo services

    TPM24: Contracts: shippers and forwarders wary of usual 12-month deals

    Three merchant ship crew killed in latest Houthi missile attacks

    TPM24: Shippers hope liner overcapacity will drive rates down – but...

    Ceva Logistics pulls out of race with GXO to acquire Wincanton

    'Not the value we are looking for’ – DHL quits Schenker auction

    Stuart Hill new CEO of DHL eCommerce UK as Peter Fuller retires 

    Know your cargo: the vital importance of due diligence

    CH Robinson – a crisis of confidence

    Houthis target another MSC ship with missile attack