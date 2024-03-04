I: UBS raises Norfolk Southern stock to 'Buy' on merchandise segment opportunity

By LoadstarEditorial 04/03/2024

Investing.com reports:

On Monday, UBS upgraded the shares of Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE: ) from Neutral to Buy, with a significant increase in the price target to $302 from the previous $238.

“We are upgrading NSC to Buy from Neutral because we expect stronger performance in NSC’s merchandise network,” said UBS.

The upgrade is based on the expectation that Norfolk Southern’s merchandise business operating ratio (OR) could see a substantial improvement. UBS predicts that the OR could decrease by up to 1,000 basis points, moving from an estimated 65% in 2023 to 55% by 2026. This improvement is anticipated to result in a total company OR of 61% and earnings per share (EPS) of $16.55…

(Current price: $259.25.)