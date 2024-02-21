Investor group announces candidates and proposed management team for Norfolk Southern

Ancora launches boardroom bid for control of NS rail operations
Investor group Ancora Holdings has stepped up its drive to oust Norfolk Southern Railway’s (NS) ...
PRESS RELEASE
Investor Group Announces Slate of Highly Qualified, Independent Director Candidates and Proposed Management Team for Norfolk Southern Corporation
Introduces Eight-Member Slate with Deep Experience in Governance, Finance, Legislative and Regulatory Affairs, Strategic Transformations, Transportation and the Railroad Sector
Proposes Jim Barber, a Proven Transportation Network Leader and Former Executive at UPS, as CEO and Jamie Boychuk, a Career Railroader and Former Executive at CSX, as COO
Introduces “Network of the Future” Strategy Offering Path to Significant Value Creation
Releases Presentation Entitled “The Case for Leadership, Safety and Strategy Changes at Norfolk Southern” That is Downloadable at www.MoveNSCForward.com
CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ohio-based Ancora Holdings Group, LLC, its affiliates and the other participants in its solicitation (collectively, the “Investor Group” or “we”), who collectively own a large equity stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) (“Norfolk Southern” or the “Company”), today announced the nomination of eight highly qualified, independent candidates (the “Investor Slate”) for election to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”). In addition, the Investor Group announced it has identified a proposed management team that includes transportation network leader Jim Barber, Jr. as Chief Executive Officer and lifelong railroad operator and turnaround expert Jamie Boychuk as Chief Operating Officer. To learn more about the Investor Slate and proposed management team, download a copy of the Investor Group’s presentation, entitled The Case for Leadership, Safety and Strategy Changes at Norfolk Southern, at www.MoveNSCForward.com.
The Investor Group commented:
“Norfolk Southern, which has exceptional rail workers and the country’s best customers, has suffered for years due to its Board’s poor decisions with regard to the Company’s leadership, safety priorities and strategy. Since the Board announced its appointment of Alan Shaw as Chief Executive Officer, Norfolk Southern’s status as the worst Class I railroad has been solidified by leadership delivering industry-worst operating results, sustained share price underperformance and a tone-deaf response to the devastating East Palestine, Ohio derailment. The future looks equally bleak under Mr. Shaw, who has drawn the condemnation of policymakers and the skepticism of underwhelmed analysts and shareholders.
In recent months, we engaged in good faith and shared a data-centric, facts-based case for meaningful change with Norfolk Southern’s Board. We privately conveyed, on several occasions, that Mr. Shaw’s strategy is equal parts unambitious and impractical (despite somehow having the unanimous backing of the Board). Moreover, we privately showed that Mr. Shaw’s background as a 30-year insider with a poor record of driving growth through marketing roles renders him unfit to get a second chance as Chief Executive Officer. We even met with Mr. Shaw in hopes of having him change our view. While all this was going on, however, Norfolk Southern was sending its private jet to Washington, D.C. so executives could pursue the support of regulators and the Company started requesting public support from customers as part of its planned fight against us.
The bottom line is that it is time to actually move Norfolk Southern forward. Moving ahead starts with identifying the right destination. Our slate and proposed management team believe they have the experience and strategy required to turn Norfolk Southern into a safer, more sustainable railroad that is growing profitably while also yielding more stability for customers and employees. As shown in our presentation, this is a far cry from where Norfolk Southern stands today under Mr. Shaw and his loyal backers in the boardroom. In the coming weeks, we look forward to sharing a second presentation that focuses on our 100-day transition plan and the details of our reliable network strategy that will leverage Norfolk Southern’s existing assets and people to get the organization to the right destination. We will show that a better day is in reach – one that includes enhanced value for customers, communities, employees and shareholders.”
The full release is here.
